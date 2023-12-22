AP Week in Pictures: Asia

East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, center, reacts to Japanese high school dancers at the gala dinner for the 50th anniversary event between ASEAN and Japan in Tokyo, Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. ASEAN and Japan celebrate its 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation in Tokyo through Dec. 18. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)

Dec. 15-21, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Ten-year-old Ma Yuanke grieves his mother, Han Suofeiya, who was killed in an earthquake, as her body is taken to the cemetery for burial in Yangwa village in northwestern China’s Gansu province. Activist Alexandra Wong, holding a British flag, shouts behind a police line set up outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, as activist publisher Jimmy Lai's trial opens in Hong Kong. And a Filipino sells balloons outside the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Philippines.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

