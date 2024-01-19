AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press

A Wangkang ship is set aflame during the night culminating ceremony so that the collected spirits can symbolically sail into another realm during Wangkang or "royal ship" festival in Malacca, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The Wangkang festival was brought to Malacca by Hokkien traders from China and first took place in 1854. Processions have been held in 1919, 1933, 2001, 2012 and 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A Wangkang ship is set aflame during the night culminating ceremony so that the collected spirits can symbolically sail into another realm during Wangkang or "royal ship" festival in Malacca, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The Wangkang festival was brought to Malacca by Hokkien traders from China and first took place in 1854. Processions have been held in 1919, 1933, 2001, 2012 and 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A Wangkang ship is set aflame during the night culminating ceremony so that the collected spirits can symbolically sail into another realm during Wangkang or "royal ship" festival in Malacca, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The Wangkang festival was brought to Malacca by Hokkien traders from China and first took place in 1854. Processions have been held in 1919, 1933, 2001, 2012 and 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A Wangkang ship is set aflame during the night culminating ceremony so that the collected spirits can symbolically sail into another realm during Wangkang or "royal ship" festival in Malacca, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The Wangkang festival was brought to Malacca by Hokkien traders from China and first took place in 1854. Processions have been held in 1919, 1933, 2001, 2012 and 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Jan. 12-18, 2024

People cast their votes in Taiwan's presidential election, Indian pilgrims visit the sacred Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, police investigate an explosion at a firework factory in Thailand's Suphan Buri province, Thailand, and players compete in Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com