AP Week in Pictures: Asia

April 26-May 2, 2024

Workers marched during a May Day rally in Jakarta, anti-nuclear protesters demonstrated in front of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan in Taipei, and people in India’s northeastern Assam state crossed the Brahmaputra River in a country boat to vote in the national election.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images