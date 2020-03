People clap from balconies in show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. India is Sunday observing a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

