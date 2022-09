AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Protesters light up flares during a rally demanding that the government revoke its decision to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel jumped by about 30% earlier this month after President Joko Widodo's administration cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country's multibillion-dollar budget deficit. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Protesters light up flares during a rally demanding that the government revoke its decision to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel jumped by about 30% earlier this month after President Joko Widodo's administration cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country's multibillion-dollar budget deficit. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Protesters light up flares during a rally demanding that the government revoke its decision to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel jumped by about 30% earlier this month after President Joko Widodo's administration cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country's multibillion-dollar budget deficit. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Protesters light up flares during a rally demanding that the government revoke its decision to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel jumped by about 30% earlier this month after President Joko Widodo's administration cut fuel subsidies to reduce the country's multibillion-dollar budget deficit. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Sept. 9-15, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com