AP Week in Pictures: Asia

People hold their umbrella as they walk on an embankment against gusty winds and high waves in Chennai, India, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. India's southern Tamil Nadu state is bracing for heavy rain as cyclone Mandous is set to cross near the Chennai coast overnight on Friday. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan)

People hold their umbrella as they walk on an embankment against gusty winds and high waves in Chennai, India, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. India's southern Tamil Nadu state is bracing for heavy rain as cyclone Mandous is set to cross near the Chennai coast overnight on Friday. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan)

People hold their umbrella as they walk on an embankment against gusty winds and high waves in Chennai, India, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. India's southern Tamil Nadu state is bracing for heavy rain as cyclone Mandous is set to cross near the Chennai coast overnight on Friday. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan)

People hold their umbrella as they walk on an embankment against gusty winds and high waves in Chennai, India, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. India's southern Tamil Nadu state is bracing for heavy rain as cyclone Mandous is set to cross near the Chennai coast overnight on Friday. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan)

Dec. 9-15, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com