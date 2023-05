Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Thailand will host the next SEA Games on 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Thailand will host the next SEA Games on 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Thailand will host the next SEA Games on 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Thailand will host the next SEA Games on 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

May 12-18, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com