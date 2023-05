The South Korean army's drones fly during South Korea-U.S. joint military drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The South Korean and U.S. militaries held massive live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, despite the North's warning that it won't tolerate what it calls such a hostile invasion rehearsal on its doorstep. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

May 19-25, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

