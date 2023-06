Student activists who had come to support of protesting wrestlers are detained by the police as they try to join them in a march towards the newly inaugurated parliament, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May, 28, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Student activists who had come to support of protesting wrestlers are detained by the police as they try to join them in a march towards the newly inaugurated parliament, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May, 28, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Student activists who had come to support of protesting wrestlers are detained by the police as they try to join them in a march towards the newly inaugurated parliament, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May, 28, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Student activists who had come to support of protesting wrestlers are detained by the police as they try to join them in a march towards the newly inaugurated parliament, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May, 28, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

By The Associated Press

May 26-June 1, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com