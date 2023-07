AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. A volcano erupted in Iceland and Europe experienced sweltering summer heat. People protested the rising cost of living in Kenya. In sports, the Tour de France finishes its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

