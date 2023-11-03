AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
ByThe Associated Press
November 3, 2023, 2:17 AM
Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2023
Revelers celebrate Halloween at the West Side Hallo Fest in Romania, storm Ciaran whips Western Europe, blowing record winds in France and UK, and South Africa beats New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup title in Paris.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in France.
