AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Soldiers march in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. King Charles III will sit on a gilded throne and read out the King's Speech, a list of planned laws drawn up by the Conservative government and aimed at winning over voters ahead of an election next year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Nov. 3–9, 2023

Germany commemorated the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the state opening of Parliament took place in London, and marches in solidarity with Palestinians took place in Nairobi and southern Turkey. In sports, Champions League took place in Paris and Munich.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

