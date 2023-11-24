AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A visitor poses for a photo next to a Jani Leinonen artwork called Mc Jesus, at Barcelona's Museum of Forbidden Art in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. In 2019, the Christian community in Haifa demanded de removal of Leinonen artwork from the city's museum, considering it offensive. A new museum in Barcelona is offering a second chance to controversial artworks that have suffered censorship for religious, sexual, political or commercial reasons. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A visitor poses for a photo next to a Jani Leinonen artwork called Mc Jesus, at Barcelona's Museum of Forbidden Art in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. In 2019, the Christian community in Haifa demanded de removal of Leinonen artwork from the city's museum, considering it offensive. A new museum in Barcelona is offering a second chance to controversial artworks that have suffered censorship for religious, sexual, political or commercial reasons. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A visitor poses for a photo next to a Jani Leinonen artwork called Mc Jesus, at Barcelona's Museum of Forbidden Art in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. In 2019, the Christian community in Haifa demanded de removal of Leinonen artwork from the city's museum, considering it offensive. A new museum in Barcelona is offering a second chance to controversial artworks that have suffered censorship for religious, sexual, political or commercial reasons. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A visitor poses for a photo next to a Jani Leinonen artwork called Mc Jesus, at Barcelona's Museum of Forbidden Art in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. In 2019, the Christian community in Haifa demanded de removal of Leinonen artwork from the city's museum, considering it offensive. A new museum in Barcelona is offering a second chance to controversial artworks that have suffered censorship for religious, sexual, political or commercial reasons. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Nov. 17-23, 2023

Protests around the world continue as a four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas begins Friday morning. Pope Francis appears for his weekly audience. People in Prague celebrated the 34th anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com