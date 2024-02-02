AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press

Dolls are displayed in a collector's backyard in the village of Rvacov, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Dolls are displayed in a collector's backyard in the village of Rvacov, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Dolls are displayed in a collector's backyard in the village of Rvacov, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Dolls are displayed in a collector's backyard in the village of Rvacov, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Jan. 26–Feb. 1, 2024

Military medics give first aid to a wounded Ukrainian solder in Bakhmut; farmers protest around Europe and gather outside the European Parliament in Brussels; France wins the handball European Championship in Germany.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Antonio Calanni in Milan.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images