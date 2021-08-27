AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

August 27, 2021, 7:28 AM
1 min read

AUG. 20 – AUG. 26 2021

From Afghan refugees landing in Germany and Spain, to the ongoing wildfires across Southern Europe and climate protesters clashing with police in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

