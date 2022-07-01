AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A member of Team Ukraine competes during the final of highlights of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

JUNE 23– JUNE 30, 2022

From Greek wildfires and the aquatic world championships in Budapest to the beginning of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

