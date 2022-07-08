AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

An apartment building damaged by Russian attack is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, July 4, 2022. The Ukrainian military's General Staff says that Russian forces are trying to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after capturing a key stronghold. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

JULY 1 - JULY 7, 2022

From the war in Ukraine to Boris Johnson stepping down as Conservative party leader, a fatal avalanche in Italy and Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

