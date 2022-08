AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital's transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AUG. 19-25, 2022

This week has seen a strike by London Underground workers and Kenya’s Raila Odinga challenging the election results in his country. Meanwhile, captured Russian military vehicles were installed in downtown Kyiv ahead of Independence Day.

The European Aquatics in Rome and the European Championships in Munich dominated sports. The Chemical Brothers performed in London, and an AP photographer captured a newly married couple kissing during Pope Francis’s general audience at the Vatican,

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Darko Bandic.

