AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Anastasia Ohrimenko, 26, is comforted by relatives and friends as she cries next to a coffin with the body of her husband Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on August 24 in Maryinka, Donetsk, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AUG. 26-SEPT. 1, 2022

This week's top photos include those documenting the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and the return to school of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Russian rockets were launched against a train station in the village of Chaplyne during Ukraine’s Independence Day, while revellers threw tomatoes at each other at the annual “Tomatina” fiesta in Spain. Migrants were rescued on the Mediterranean Sea near Lampedusa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Greek photographer Petros Giannakouris.

