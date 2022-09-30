AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy" at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome, early Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

SEPT. 23-29, 2022

War continues in Ukraine, in a week in which more bodies have been exhumed at the liberated area of Izium. Around other retaken areas in Kharkiv, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages.

In Somalia, the droughts are getting longer and more frequent, displacing Somalis to a camp on the outskirts of the southern town of Dollow.

From the victory of the far-right party Brothers of Italy to the retirement of Roger Federer after teaming with Rafael Nadal in his last match, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer for Greece, Cyprus, Albania and North Macedonia, Thanassis Stavrakis.

