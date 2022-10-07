AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Hamdi Yusuf, a malnourished child, is held by her mother in Dollow, Somalia on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was little more than bones and skin when her mother found her unconscious, two months after arriving in the camps and living on scraps of food offered by neighbors. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 6, 2022

The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman.

In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow.

From the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, awarded for his discoveries on human evolution, to the annual conference of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Luca Bruno.

