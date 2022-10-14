AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

OCT. 7 - OCT. 13, 2022

The war in Ukraine captured worldwide attention once again with multiple Russian missile strikes across the country following the bombing and partial collapse of the bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. A sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off a southern Greek island. Elections took place in Lesotho, Nobel Prizes were awarded and Italy elected its president of the Senate, while Pope Francis commemorated the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based Global Photo Desk editor Fabio Polimeni

