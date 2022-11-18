AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Cypriot soldiers carry the body of the late head of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II during his funeral ceremony at Saint Barnabas Cathedral, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022

From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

