AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

ByThe Associated Press
December 2, 2022, 2:13 AM
Fireworks light the sky at a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The Associated Press

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.

