AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MARCH 3-9, 2023

From the battle for the destroyed city the Ukrainians call “Fortress Bakhmut” to International Women’s Day events, the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul and Paris Fashion Week, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com