AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MARCH 17-23, 2023

From Cyclone Freddy’s devastating impact in Malawi and protests in France against raising the retirement age, to fans celebrating with flares at a Premier League match in England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, AP chief photographer in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com