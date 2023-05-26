AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

ByThe Associated Press
May 26, 2023, 2:49 AM
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
Ukrainian soldiers on a tank ride along the road towards their positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The Associated Press

May 19-25, 2023

From the flooding in Faenza Italy, to the Italian Open tennis tournament and Manchester City winning the English Premier League, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Darko Bandic in Zagreb.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events