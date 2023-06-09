AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

June 2 - 8, 2023

Southern Ukraine faced devastating floods after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed, while there was unrest on the streets of Dakar, Senegal. June 6 marked the anniversary of D-Day, Pope Francis underwent surgery and Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London to give evidence. The French Open tennis tournament began its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.

