AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

ByThe Associated Press
August 4, 2023, 12:04 AM
A mourner cries during the wake of Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, in Caldono, Colombia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Campo Bomba was killed by unidentified gunmen on July 26. (AP Photo/Andres Quintero)
The Associated Press

July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Indigenous leaders from Argentina's Jujuy province burned incense for the celebrations of Mother Earth Day, while Luciano Sanchez of that country’s Argentinos Juniors team snapped his knee during a soccer match. In Colombia, mourners cried at the wake for Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, who was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. Participants danced at the Black Women’s March in Brazil against racism, violence and oppression.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

