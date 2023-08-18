AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

ByThe Associated Press
August 18, 2023, 12:54 AM
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery
Wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, Veronica Sarauz, widow of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, is escorted out of the Ibis hotel after a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Sarauz said she holds the state responsible for her the assassination of her husband who was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
The Associated Press

Aug. 11–17, 2023

A shaggy-haired anti-establishment candidate who admires former President Donald Trump received the biggest share of votes in Argentina’s primary elections that will help determine the country’s next president. Pollution in Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo is threatening life in one of the world’s oldest lakes. And in Bolivia, pet owners marked the feast day of Saint Roch, the patron saint of dogs.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events