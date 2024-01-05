AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Kenya's Catherine Reline crosses the finish line to win the Sao Silvestre women's road race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2023. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Kenya's Catherine Reline crosses the finish line to win the Sao Silvestre women's road race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2023. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Kenya's Catherine Reline crosses the finish line to win the Sao Silvestre women's road race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2023. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Kenya's Catherine Reline crosses the finish line to win the Sao Silvestre women's road race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2023. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Dec. 29 - Jan. 3, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Venezuelans celebrated New Year's Eve outdoors in public squares. Brazilians watched fireworks glistening over the bay in Rio de Janeiro and Ecuadorians dressed up in devil costumes to dance out the old year and bring in 2024. The Brazilian city of Sao Paulo hosted its annual, 15-kilometer New Year's Eve race.

French highliner Nathan Paulin wowed spectators with his tightrope performance in Santiago, kicking off Chile's largest performing arts festival. In Mexico, the president inaugurated a “mega-pharmacy" to help end a medicine supply issue for hospitals, and the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) marked the 30th anniversary of their uprising.

The selection was curated by Senior Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images