AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is escorted by police as he arrives for a court hearing at the Palace of Justice, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 25, 2024. A judge conditionally released the U.S. rapper after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is escorted by police as he arrives for a court hearing at the Palace of Justice, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 25, 2024. A judge conditionally released the U.S. rapper after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is escorted by police as he arrives for a court hearing at the Palace of Justice, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 25, 2024. A judge conditionally released the U.S. rapper after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is escorted by police as he arrives for a court hearing at the Palace of Justice, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 25, 2024. A judge conditionally released the U.S. rapper after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Jan. 19-25, 2024

Brazilians began gearing up for the return of Carnival with street parties and samba school rehearsals. The world-famous event officially kicks off on Feb. 9th.

Efrus, a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier, surfs the waves in the Pacific waters off Peru.

Argentina’s largest labor union organized a one-day general strike protesting President Javier Milei’s decree targeting unions as well as his proposals for economic and labor law changes. It was Argentina’s first general strike in four years, and is also the quickest ever to be organized in a president’s term since the return of democracy in 1983.

A judge conditionally released U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges.

Children in Chile were treated to a summer day activity where organizers blanketed a court with soap foam and handed out ice cream.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images