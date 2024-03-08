AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 1-7, 2024

Haiti's former elite police officer Jimmy Chérizier, now the leader of the “G9 and Family gang,” said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister’s return to Haiti and force his resignation. Protesters demonstrated against reforms announced by the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Argentina's President Javier Milei said he would shut down the state-owned Télam news agency. Mexico kicked off its election campaign season with presidential candidates holding rallies ahead of the June 2 contest.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Senior Photo Editor for Latin America Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews