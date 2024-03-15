AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
ByThe Associated Press
March 15, 2024, 12:04 AM
March 8-14, 2024
Women marched to commemorate International Women’s Day in cities across Latin America, a region marred by high levels of violence against women. Recent intense rains in Bolivia helped Lake Titicaca recover. A U.N. official warned that increase in gang violence in Haiti has made a very bad situation even worse.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.
