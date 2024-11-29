AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press

Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2024

Countries across the region marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with performances and demonstrations.

Left-wing opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi wins a tight presidential run-off election in Uruguay.

Heavy rains in Bolivia sent mud crashing into the capital, destroying dozens of homes. It swept away a young girl, spurred evacuations and left parts of the city without electricity.

A rural doctor travels miles of unforgiving terrain by donkey, enduring cold, rain, wind and exhaustion, to visit several dozen families scattered across the highest mountain in the north of Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.

