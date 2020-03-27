AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A baseball field sits empty in the Catia neighborhood during a government imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, early Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A baseball field sits empty in the Catia neighborhood during a government imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, early Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) The Associated Press

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com