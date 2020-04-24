AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By
The Associated Press
April 24, 2020, 4:04 AM
1 min read

APRIL 16-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Juan Karita in La Paz, Bolivia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com