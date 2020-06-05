AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, a woman shouts slogans in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

MAY 29-JUNE 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

