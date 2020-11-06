Your Voice Your Vote 2020
Last Updated: November 6, 12:41:12AM ET
Last Updated: November 6, 12:41:12AM ET

Election Counts

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

November 6, 2020, 5:00 AM
1 min read

OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP staff photography Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com