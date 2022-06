A man in a devil costume crawls on his knees toward a church as he pays a penance as part of celebrations of the Catholic holiday of Corpus Christi in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Carrying masks of animals and sea monsters, residents of all ages went out to dance in the ritual known as Dancing Devils that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The Associated Press