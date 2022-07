Jenifer Salles is consoled by a relative during a burial service for her mother, Leticia Marinho Salles, killed during a police raid in the Complexo do Alemao favela, at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Thursday's police operation in the Complexo do Alemao favela targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks, and invaded nearby neighborhoods, leaving at least 18 dead. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

The Associated Press