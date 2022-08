People watch a plume of smoke rise from the Matanzas supertanker base where a deadly fire started during a thunderstorm the night before in Matanzas, Cuba, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The blaze forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people, has killed two firefighters, injured 130 people and destroyed four of the facility's eight tanks. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The Associated Press