A child holds a candle during a baptism ceremony inside the chapel of the Kalunga quilombo during the culmination of the week-long pilgrimage and celebration for the patron saint "Nossa Senhora da Abadia" or Our Lady of Abadia, in the rural area of Cavalcante in Goias state, Brazil, late Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The Associated Press