A demonstrator carries a portrait of late former President Salvador Allende during a march to commemorate the anniversary of the coup that toppled President Allende and brought dictator General Augusto Pinochet to power 49 years ago, in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The anniversary comes one week after Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)

The Associated Press