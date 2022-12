People attend the funeral procession of John Mendoza, who was killed during protests against new President Dina Boluarte, in Ayacucho, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Peru’s new government declared a national emergency as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo’s ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. (AP Photo/Hugo Curotto)

The Associated Press