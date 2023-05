A net is set up in the waters of Itaipu Beach to temporarily capture green sea turtles at a feeding site, in Niteroi, Brazil, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Researchers from the Aruana Project are monitoring the endangered turtles at Itaipu, where they come with their younglings and stay until they reach mating maturity. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The Associated Press