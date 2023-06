Thousands of people stand together to form the largest image of a bicycle in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record, at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, May 27, 2023. The attempt was organized by the regional government to promote the upcoming Pan American Games 2023, that will be held in the Chilean capital from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

The Associated Press