AP Week in Pictures, Middle East This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan region between March 26 and April 1, 2020

A Lebanese activist tries to set himself on fire in protest after security forces ask protesters who have been holding a sit-in in Martyrs Square, to dismantle their tents and go home in line with a nighttime curfew imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

This week's selection includes scenes across the region as the spread of the new coronavirus and the anticipation of it leave virtually no nation or territory untouched, with photos from the Emirates, Afghanistan, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt and Pakistan.

