AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

September 16, 2021, 10:41 AM
1 min read

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan region between Sept. 9-15, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where the Taliban are in full control of Afghanistan, permeating scenes of daily life after America’s withdrawal two decades after their invasion. In Israel, Jews marked Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Palestinians celebrated the six prisoners who tunneled out of Gilboa Prison.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Trump aftershocks still felt in both parties: The Note

2 hours ago

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

Sep 16, 12:59 AM

SpaceX successfully launches 1st all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit

Sep 15, 11:26 PM

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

Sep 16, 12:59 AM

Bombshell new book

Sep 15, 7:31 AM

Trump aftershocks still felt in both parties: The Note

2 hours ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Bombshell new book

Sep 15, 7:31 AM

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

Sep 16, 12:59 AM

Milley secretly assured China Trump wouldn't attack to stay in office, book claims

Sep 15, 5:07 AM

Philadelphia pays $2 million to woman beaten by police

Sep 15, 2:00 PM

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events