AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

September 23, 2021, 8:06 AM
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 16-22, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including an execution by Houthi rebels in Yemen, daily life in Afghanistan and a rarely-seen, ancient “Pidyon Haben” ceremony in Beit Shemesh, Israel. The Pidyon Haben, or redemption of the firstborn son, is a Jewish ceremony hearkening back to the biblical exodus from Egypt.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

